Classic Chorale lifting voices for Christmas concert
The Park Rapids Classic Chorale presents its annual Christmas concert, a beloved tradition for many in the area.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at St. John's Lutheran Church on Hwy. 34 in Park Rapids.
Under the leadership of director Melanie Hanson and accompanied by pianist Cheryl Steinborn, the chorale will sing a variety of familiar and classical choral works. Selections include the peaceful lullaby "Candlelight Carol," along with more lively pieces.
While the community is invited to attend at no charge, a freewill offering will be taken. The Park Rapids Classic Chorale is a nonprofit organization and all donations to it are tax deductible.