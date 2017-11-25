Classic Chorale lifting voices for Christmas concert

Under the leadership of director Melanie Hanson and accompanied by pianist Cheryl Steinborn, the chorale will sing a variety of familiar and classical choral works. Selections include the peaceful lullaby "Candlelight Carol," along with more lively pieces.

While the community is invited to attend at no charge, a freewill offering will be taken. The Park Rapids Classic Chorale is a nonprofit organization and all donations to it are tax deductible.