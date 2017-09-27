The New Christy Minstrels, a large ensemble folk music group, was founded by Randy Sparks in 1961. Prominent in the 1960s folk revival in the U.S., they recorded 20 albums and had numerous hits over the years. Their 1962 debut album won a Grammy and was on the Billboard charts for two years. They also launched the musical careers of several musicians, including Kenny Rogers, Gene Clark, Kim Carnes and Barry McGuire.

Just over 300 singers have been members of the New Christy Minstrels over the years. The original group consisted of 14 singers, which later dropped to 10, and now, 56 years later, the current group totals seven.

Led by Sparks, the original founder, The New Christy Minstrels includes several of the long-standing members.

They entertain with favorites like "This Land is Your Land," "Country Roads," "Green, Green."

Admission to the Heartland Concert series is by season membership ticket, which may be purchased at Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids, Thrifty White Drug in Walker or the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts in Bemidji. Adult, student or family memberships are available. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

The Heartland Concert Association was founded in 1981 with the goal of bringing quality entertainment to the area at a reasonable price. All concert series over the years have encompassed varied artistic disciplines — from classical, Broadway, theatrical, jazz, country, family groups, acrobatic, vocal and instrumental. The concert series provides five concert performances throughout the concert season, September through May.

For more information, contact Bobbi Zigmant at 732-9293 or Marshall Howe at 218-220-0410 or visit www.heartlandconcertassociation.org.