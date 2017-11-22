The city parks and beautification board has approved six locations for sculptures in the park.

The next step toward the goal of installing sculptures in the spring is to establish criteria for selecting the artworks.

Currently, the plan is to display sculptures for one year when the art would be available for purchase from the artist. Another option would be to purchase one or more of the sculptures to remain long-term.

Before issuing a call to artists to submit proposals for sculptures, the commission invites the public to provide input on the sculpture selection process at a meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 in the conference room at the Park Rapids Area Library downstairs meeting room.

Some examples of criteria other communities use to select sculptures will be provided, but the commission hopes to make our sculpture trail reflect our community values and sense of place.