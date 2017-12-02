PRAHS drama club is performing 'a magical, musical fable'

"This is a story about grabbing hold of life and savoring it to the fullest, come what may," says director Juliann Kjenaas.

Tuneful songs, and a whimsical chorus follow the story of Nelly, Jenny June and Gerty Fail, as they live out their lives above the Fail family clock shop near the Chicago River in the 1920s, before their time unexpectedly runs out.

"It's a magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual's successes or failures," Kjenaas said.

Technical Directors are Jamie Jokela and Victoria Harju. Costumes are by Faith Kern.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens, but all current PRAHS students get in free.