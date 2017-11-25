Dreamcatcher lesson celebrates Native American heritage

Neegonee Bruner, culture teacher at Pine Point School, and student assistants will lead an interactive session on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the library. The activity is ideal for people ages 10 and older. Pre-register to guarantee a space and supplies by signing up at the library or calling 732-4966.

Dreamcatchers originated within the Ojibwe and were later adopted by other Native Americans during the 1960s and 1970s. The Ojibwe have ancient stories about the dreamcatcher, how it came to be and how it should be made.

The Ojibwe word for dreamcatcher is "izhioon." According to legend, the dreamcatcher snares "bad dreams" drifting through the night air, yet allows "good dreams" to pass to the sleeping child. The traditional, handcrafted dreamcatcher is woven to resemble a spider's web, using a willow hoop and sinew strands, adorned with feathers and beads.

