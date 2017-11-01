On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Michael Meuers will speak about the bilingual signage program initiated in Bemidji, called the Ojibwe Language Project.

Cream of wild rice soup and fry bread will be served during social time from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the Northwood Bank community room, with Meuers' program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

He has worked in public relations with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians for nearly a quarter century. Meuers spearheaded the Ojibwe Language Project, which was recently recognized by National Geographic for "support in sustaining and enhancing the unique geographic character of the region."

Meuers authored a book in December 2016, entitled "Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday." Stillday was a well-known spiritual leader, healer and teacher from Red Lake Nation who touched many Ojibwe people in northern Minnesota. His words and teachings not only impacted the Native population, but people from all walks of life. He inspired thousands with his teachings about living in harmony, not only with each other, but also with nature. Stillday died in May 2014, but his message survives. Meuers was honored with a spirit name, Biidaanakwad Izhinikaazo, or Gathering Cloud, by Stillday.

A question-and-answer time will follow Meuers' presentation.

Additional events for Native American Heritage Month include an Anishinaabe Heritage Festival Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Park Rapids Library and an interactive art class in which youth from Pine Point School teach participants how to make dreamcatchers on Thursday, Nov. 30.

For more information about LWVPRA, which is not for women only, email lwvparkrapids//lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com.