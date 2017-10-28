Halloween Happenings in the Park Rapids area

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is hosting its annual Free Kids' Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m. For the first hour only, from 3-4 p.m., Impressions by Sarah Photography will be taking free Halloween photos of kids on the second floor of the center. For the full two hours, games, snacks, and art activities tailored for children 10 and under are available. Pumpkin and cookie decorating is offered as long as supplies last. This event is free to attend and while costumes are encouraged, they're not required. This is family friendly. Adults welcome to attend with any children; children under 8 years of age must bring an adult. This event is sponsored by the New York Mills Civic & Commerce Association.

The Nevis PTA will host its annual Halloween Festival at Nevis School from 4-7 p.m. Kids games, inflatable fun and concessions will be available.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Trick or treat at participating Park Rapids Downtown Business Association merchants on Main from 4-6 p.m.

Menahga's 21st annual Pumpkin Party is 6-8 p.m. in the Menahga School gym. There will be games, a hayride, costumes contest, door prizes, scavenger hunt and more. Bring a food shelf item to donate. All ages welcome.