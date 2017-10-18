'Glee' star and siblings performing in Park Rapids

Their concert is Monday, Oct. 23. The 7:30 p.m. show will be held at the Park Rapids High School auditorium.

Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. They've garnered over 3 million views on YouTube and toured over 40 locations across the West Coast to raise money for music education.

Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television's "Glee," among other shows.

Derik Nelson & Family delivers a concert experience like no other, featuring pristine sound, a state-of-the-art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display. Derik's interactive "clones" are featured throughout the show on the five-screen video wall. The multiple "Derik clones" paint an expansive wall of sound of limitless sonic possibilities by each playing many different instruments. This innovative technical marvel uses the latest in audio/video technology to take audiences on an aural and visual journey through time, space, an impressive array of landscapes, weather conditions and musical "settings."

Admission to the Heartland Concert series is by season membership ticket or at the door. For more information, contact Bobbi Zigmant at 732-9293 or Kathy Hollenbeck at 237-6004 or visit www.heartlandconcertassociation.org.