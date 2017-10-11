The program, called "Wild Rice and Native American Heritage," is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Park Theater.

Zornes is from White Earth. He submitted the following artist statement for his recent exhibit at the New York Mills Cultural Center: "I have lived and learned from Maamaa Aki (Mother Earth) for nearly four decades — harvesting manoomin (wild rice), gathering and making ziinzibakwad (maple sugar), and growing minomiijim (good food).

Along with harvesting, I have been creating sculpture with asin (stone) and mitig (wood) for over a decade. My journey with asinoog (stone grandfathers/grandmothers) began when my dear friend, Tim Stone, and I started finding and playing with unique rock from the moraine region of the Mississippi Headwaters and White Earth Reservation.

Most of the sculptures have indigenous themes like mikinaak (turtle), miigwan (feather), and Chief Hole-in-the-Day the younger. Since the asinoog have spirits of their own, they often choose their resting place. Many sculptures have been gifted to friends and family. Larger creations have found homes throughout the Bemidji Sculpture Walk, the Minneapolis American Indian Center, and my private sculpture garden. Others have found resting spaces throughout the country via my website 'Art from Nature.'"

The HCLL program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap-accessible.