Everett Smithson Band bringing zydeco, blues to Park Rapids

The Everett Smithson Band offers an energetic concert with a mix of different roots music, with styles like blues and zydeco to hillbilly hoedowns — music from up and down the Mississippi River.

The band consists of Phil Schmid on guitar, Jeremy Johnson on drums and the ubiquitous Bill Black on standup bass, along with Everett and Kathy Smithson.

After the concert, stick around for a free, group harmonica lesson for all ages with Everett Smithson and receive a free harmonica. This part of the program is sponsored by the Minnesota Blues Society.

This Legacy event is funded, in part or in whole, with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.

For the complete schedule of Legacy funded events at Kitchigami Libraries, visit the Kitchigami Regional Library website: www.krls.org and click on "Legacy Events."