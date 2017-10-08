Long Lake Theater hosting Oct. 14 talent contest
"Hubbard's Got Talent" hits the stage on Saturday, Oct. 14.
"We have so much talent around here and people seem to like these talent contest television shows, so I thought, 'Why not?'" says Bruce Bolton, Long Lake Theater manager.
Bolton hopes that more talent shows will follow; it depends on how well the first one goes.
First and second place winners will be selected by audience ballot, with $50 going to the top choice and $20 to runner-up.
The talent show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Interested contestants may register on www.longlaketheater.com. Tickets to the show are available online as well or by calling 732-0099.