    ​Long Lake Theater hosting Oct. 14 talent contest

    By Submitted on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:19 p.m.

    "Hubbard's Got Talent" hits the stage on Saturday, Oct. 14.

    "We have so much talent around here and people seem to like these talent contest television shows, so I thought, 'Why not?'" says Bruce Bolton, Long Lake Theater manager.

    Bolton hopes that more talent shows will follow; it depends on how well the first one goes.

    First and second place winners will be selected by audience ballot, with $50 going to the top choice and $20 to runner-up.

    The talent show begins at 7:30 p.m.

    Interested contestants may register on www.longlaketheater.com. Tickets to the show are available online as well or by calling 732-0099.

