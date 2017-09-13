Historian to discuss anniversary of Lindbergh's flight

Jones will share "Charles Lindbergh: Triumph, Tragedy and Controversy" for the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap-accessible. All HCLL programs run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and are held at their new venue, Park Theatre.

In 1927, Lindbergh became the first pilot to fly solo from New York to Paris. This feat made him one of the biggest celebrities of his time. However, his life following the flight was filled with tragedy and controversy. Jones will explore the complicated life of a complex man. ​