The program will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Park Theater in Park Rapids. It is open to the public, free of charge and handicap-accessible.

In 2015, Voyles discovered what he believed to be a medieval Norse code-stone near Appleton, Minn.

In his presentation, he will show a short audio-video clip to point out differences between pioneer-era and medieval-era stoneholes found in rocks in various locations and he'll explain the encoding on the rocks. The video also highlights metal detector results showing where objects are buried.

Following the video, Voyles will share slides of a variety of stoneholes, explaining why he believes the code-stone he found near Appleton was likely placed in the area as a Scandinavian land claim.