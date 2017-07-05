Duo performing July 9 in Bagley

Kendl Winter put three solo records out on Olympia, Washington's indie label, K Records, and performed in nationally-touring northwest string bands before beginning "The Lowest Pair" in 2013 with Palmer T. Lee.

Lee built his first banjo when he was 19 from pieces he serendipitously inherited. Shortly after deciding songwriting would be the most effective and enjoyable medium for his musings, he began cutting his teeth fronting Minneapolis string bands and touring the midwest festival circuit, which is where he and Kendl first met, on the banks of the Mississippi.

"Both of us studied roots music and traditional banjo techniques, three finger and clawhammer. We started there and then from our understanding of them have diverged, perhaps because of our own limitations, and probably because we both tend to err on creative," Winter said. "Even when we are attempting to recreate old sounds, we can't help but have our own twist on it. We approach our instruments as vehicles to explore poetry, song, and melody and have kind of been making up our own sounds in the places where we couldn't find ones that seemed to fit or make sense to us. We recorded our first album (36cents) a month after we began playing together, and our second (The Sacred Heart Sessions) , a year later."

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.