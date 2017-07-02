Free NLOKids Theater Camp approaches

Students ages 9-13 are invited to attend the 5th annual summer NLOKids Theater Camp/Workshop, July 5 to July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the second year collaborating with the Pine Point Community, and the workshop will again be held at the Pine Point School. Northern Light Opera theater director professionals will lead the workshop assisted by student intern/directors. Applicants will gain theater skills in creating the music and writing the script to produce an original musical to perform for friends and family. An overall goal will be gaining self-confidence, making new friendships, and experience the satisfaction of collaborating to create an interesting and fun final product. Transportation will be provided to and from the Pine Point School, from the Century School. Lunches will be provided. NLOKids applications are being accepted now. The workshop is free to participants this year, thanks to generous grants from White Earth Tribal Council, Region 2 Arts Council and Friends of NLOC. If interested in attending, call 218-732-7096 or email info@northernlightopera.org.