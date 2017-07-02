Touching comedy opens at Long Lake Theater
A tender comedy about the realities of growing old, "A Month of Sundays" by Bob Larbey, opens Thursday, July 6 at Long Lake Theater.
"We have a very strong cast for this show," says Theater Manager Bruce Bolton. "The whole team is under our veteran director, Julie Kjenaas. This play handles some of the more painful realities of growing old with humor. Our audience is going to love this show."
Long Lake Theater is in its 16th year, producing a variety of entertainment for the entire family. Showtimes are Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through July 29. Tickets are online at www.longlaketheater.com, at Beagle and Wolf Books or by calling 732-0099.