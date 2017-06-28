Saxophonist steps into Noon Hour Concert spotlight

He'll perform from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. The concert is free and open to the public. Audience members are invited to bring their lunch to eat before the performance. Bars and beverages will be served.

As a performer Perez says he is equally at home with jazz, classical and popular styles. He has toured the nation as a woodwind performer for musical theater companies, performed with orchestras and wind ensembles, given solo concert recitals and has performed across the globe with his jazz quartet. The Brian Perez Quintet has performed nationally and internationally including Barcelona & Madrid Spain, Manizales Colombia & Caracas Venezuela.

Perez's performing and compositional style is "fresh and diverse, rooted in tradition, but looking forward to new developments in music." His music "moves toward a cross-pollination of styles and the deterioration of concrete definitions of genres and his compositional and performance style reflects these elements of his environment."