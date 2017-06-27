Formed in April 2014 with "an angst to revive the sounds and stories of country music with a rock and roll backbone," the "Plott Hounds" is founded heavily on talented lead players, powerful lyrics and heaps of raw energy. It is music from the heartland of America, part Southern, part Midwest.

Their newest release is a live album titled "Blue Collar Hippie Music."

Band members from Atlanta and Anoka are Noah Alexander, lead vocals and guitar; Jeff Powell, lead guitar; Kirk Humbert, lead guitar and vocals; Jesse Petrowski, bass and vocals; Alexandra Green, vocals; Ansley McAllister, vocals and "Tater," drums/percussion.

Plan to bring the youngsters June 29 for a photo with Nickelodeon's Jimmy Neutron, sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications.

The stage, beer garden and family activities are set on 2nd Street, between Main Avenue and Highway 71. Bring your own lawn chair.

2nd Street Stage continues every Thursday evening through Aug. 17. To see the complete summer line up, go to www.parkrapidsdowntown.com.