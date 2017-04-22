PRDBA chooses 2nd Street Stage's winning button design

The winner is 19-year-old Tristan Nelson from Kasson, Minn., a student in communication art and design at Alexandria Technical and Community College. He will receive a $250 cash prize.

His instructor, Andrea White, said, "The button design contest was incorporated into coursework to give students an opportunity to provide creative solutions for real-world client initiatives. The class had one week to solve the problem and present for peer review, at which point they agreed on eight buttons to send to the competition."

Those who purchase and wear the $20 buttons for this season's 2nd Street Stage events will be helping to sponsor these fun summer concerts and will receive a free stadium cup or koozie at the beer garden. Five hundred buttons will be made and available for purchase at Downtown businesses May 5 and at the beer garden.

It is the PRDBA's intent to continue the button design contest annually and create buttons that will become collectibles.

2nd Street Stage events are held Thursday evenings from June 15 through Aug. 17. Live music runs from 6-8 p.m.

New this year, the beer garden will open for a social hour one hour before the concerts start. Arrive early to visit with the sponsors, watch the bands set up and listen to the sound checks.

This season's 2nd Street Stage band schedule is posted on Facebook at 2nd St Stage. Band biographies and photos are posted at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com/contents/events/2nd_Steet_Stage/2ndStreetStag....