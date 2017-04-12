Search
    Just for Kix captures first place awards

    By Shannon Geisen Today at 10:00 a.m.
    The Park Rapids Hip Hop team also placed first. They are front row, from left, Zoe Flath, Abby Holmer, Tiffany Smith and Lexi Weaver. Middle row: Amanda Parker, Jamie Eischens and Erin Gonska. Back row: Just For Kix Director Kaitlin Popanda, Kylie Kuhlman, Makenzie Mitchell, Jerika Holmer, Kayla Jensen, Drew Hilmanowski, Haley MacPherson and Chelsea Swenson.1 / 2
    Showing their first place ribbons, the Park Rapids Junior Kix team includes, front row, from left, Lexi Weaver, Tiffany Smith and Sage Laliberte. Middle row: Hailee Heltemes, Jerika Holmer, Jamie Eischens, Abby Holmer, Kylie Kuhlman, Hanna Heltemes, Amanda Parker. Back row: Just For Kix Director Kaitlin Popanda, Kayla Jensen, Haley MacPherson, Chelsea Swenson, Drew Hilmanowski, Franziska Schmidt, Makenzie Mitchell, Erin Gonska, Zoe Flath. (Submitted photos)2 / 2

    Park Rapids Just for Kix's dance group, the Junior Kix, placed first at the Together We Dance Competition in Brainerd on March 26 and in Alexandria on April 2. The Junior Hip Hop also placed first in Alexandria. "These dancers are 7th-12th graders. Four of the teammates will graduate from high school this year.

    "They competed against Just for Kix programs from other towns," reports Kaitlin Popanda, director of the Park Rapids Just for Kix. "These dancers deserved first place. They spent many late nights practicing and dedicated themselves to captains' practices before coming into my class to perfect their routines. The second we heard them call us as the winners, our group bonded even more. No better feeling and a huge achievement!"

