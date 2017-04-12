Just for Kix captures first place awards
1 / 2
2 / 2
Park Rapids Just for Kix's dance group, the Junior Kix, placed first at the Together We Dance Competition in Brainerd on March 26 and in Alexandria on April 2. The Junior Hip Hop also placed first in Alexandria. "These dancers are 7th-12th graders. Four of the teammates will graduate from high school this year.
"They competed against Just for Kix programs from other towns," reports Kaitlin Popanda, director of the Park Rapids Just for Kix. "These dancers deserved first place. They spent many late nights practicing and dedicated themselves to captains' practices before coming into my class to perfect their routines. The second we heard them call us as the winners, our group bonded even more. No better feeling and a huge achievement!"