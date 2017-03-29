Three Park Rapids students headed to State Art Exhibition

Three students from Park Rapids were Section 8A Champions: Casey Witkin (Painting), Evan Booge (Digital Photography) and Jacob Berg (Video Art). Each earned a Spotlight on the Arts Award. They are invited to display their artwork at the Minnesota State Visual Arts Exhibition, which takes place at the Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley on Saturday, May 13.

Superior awards were given to the following Park Rapids students: Amber Schroeder (2D Mixed Media/Collage), Evan Booge (Digital Photography), Alexis Hill (Drawing), Hannah Dewinter (Drawing), Madysen Sanders (Drawing), Casey Witkin (Painting), Ellery Overymyer (Painting), Tori Campbell (Painting) and Jacob Berg (Video Art).

Excellence awards were given to these students: Evan Booge (Digital Photography), Johnna Krabbenhoft (Drawing), Julia Johnson (Painting), Anna Miller (Painting) and Veronica Gauthier (Painting).