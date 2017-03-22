Conservation through the arts

Last week, Overmyer submitted her oil painting of a Redhead, or Aythya americana, to the Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.

She was the only Park Rapids Area High School student to enter the 2017 visual art and conservation design competition.

Since 1993, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has offered the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program, which is currently administered by Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota. Contestants create their vision of colorful, winged waterfowl that grace wetlands across North America.

Park Rapids has produced four state winners in the past, according to PRAHS art teacher Michael Hartung.

Last year, Eugene Lee, 17, from Eden Prairie, won "Best of Show" in the Minnesota contest with her acrylic painting of a drake bufflehead in flight.

Any K-12 student attending public, private or homeschool may enter the competition. Artwork must depict native duck, swan or goose such as trumpeter swans, wood duck, green-winged teal or hooded mergansers — in their natural habitat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides the complete list of eligible waterfowl species.

All artwork must be an original, hand-drawn creation. Nor tracing or copying from photographs or other artists' work is allowed.

Each student is encouraged to write a short conservation message.

During the state contest, artwork will be judged in four groups according to grade level: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Three first, three second and three third place entries, along with 16 honorable mentions will be selected from each group. Contest judges select a "Best of Show" from the 12 first place winners and a single conservation message from all entries, which will be submitted to the Federal Duck Stamp Office and entered into the 2017 National Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

In late April, a panel of five national judges will review the "Best of Show" artwork from all 50 states and choose one winner to appear on the 25th Junior Duck Stamp.

Proceeds from the sale of the $5 colorful stamp are invested into the Junior Duck Stamp Program to support conservation education.