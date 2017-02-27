Teen artists sought for Nemeth exhibit, scholarship

The exhibit will be on display at the Nemeth Art Center from June 1 to July 1, with an opening reception and award ceremony on Saturday June, 10.

MCAD will award the top junior participant a $3,400 scholarship for its pre-summer college session. The scholarship includes tuition, full room and board, supplies and three college credits for the summer session, which runs July 9 through July 30.

In addition to the MCAD scholarship, prizes will be awarded to the top three artists.

Applications are now being accepted and are open to 15- to 18-year-old youth residing in Class A Sections 6 and 8 school districts. Tribal and home-schooled teens are also eligible to apply. The application deadline is May 1. There is no cost to apply.

For more information on the Youth Art Exhibit, visit: www.nemethartcenter.org/opportunities.html. For additional questions, contact Michael Dagen at info@nemethartcenter.org.

The Nemeth Art Center is open Thursdays through Saturdays, May through September. It's located at 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids.