Artists invited to submit button designs

Those who purchase and wear the $20 buttons will be helping sponsor this summer's 10 music events and will receive a free stadium cup or koozie at the beer garden.

Five hundred buttons will be made and available for purchase this spring.

Artists must draw a design within a 4-inch circle. Contest entries must include "2017," "2nd St Stage" and "Park Rapids, MN." They may be full color or black-and-white with color accents. Remember: This is a fun, summer, outdoor music event. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

Designs on paper may be mailed to the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association, P.O. Box 142, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or emailed digitally as a pdf or jpg to luann47@gmail.com.

It is the PRDBA's intent to continue the button design contest annually and create buttons that will become collectibles.

2nd Street Stage will be held Thursday evenings from June 15 through Aug. 17. Live music, family activities and a beer garden run from 6-8 p.m. on 2nd Street, between Main Ave. and Highway 71. This season's band schedule is posted on the 2nd Street Stage Facebook page.