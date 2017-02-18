Nevis students' artwork chosen for youth exhibit

Nevis High School Art Club members Lilly Demro and Natalie Hilden were selected to be in the Minnesota Youth Art Month Show. Their artwork will be on display at the Hopkins Art Center from Feb. 23 through March 25. Both are seniors. They will attend a closing reception March 25 where a scholarship award will be announced, said Nevis art teacher Tiffany Besonen. The Minnesota Youth Art Month Show, sponsored by Art Educators of Minnesota, is free and open to the public. March is National Youth Art Month. To celebrate creativity and in cooperation with local art teachers, the Park Rapids Enterprise will publish a special section March 22, featuring student artwork from Nevis, Park Rapids, Laporte and Menahga.