Lifelong Learning program focuses on water quality

HCLL programs are open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

The presentation is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hubbard County COLA celebrated its 20th year of water quality testing in Hubbard County, a partnership with the Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Attendees will learn the results of the monitoring and see charts of trends.

How many lakes are in Hubbard County? How clean is their water, and how has it changed over the past 20 years? What actions make a difference to water quality? How does water sampling work? How are the results classified? How can citizens become involved? These and other questions will be explored.

Samples of clean, drinkable water from different sources in the county will be available. Attendees can identify their favorite lake, put a pin on a map to locate the lake, and in honor of Valentine's Day, wear a blue heart with the name of their favorite lake.

The topic is the same as advertised in HCLL's brochure, but the speaker has changed from Julie Kingsley to Natzel.