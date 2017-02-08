Through a cooperative effort of Park Rapids Area Library, Pine Point School and Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council, Yazzie will perform twice on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Yazzie will appear at Pine Point School in Ponsford at 2 p.m. and at Armory Square in Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Each show will last between 45 minutes and an hour.

Tickets are free and are available at the Park Rapids Area Library, a branch of the Kitchigami Regional Library System.

Founder and artistic director of Native Pride Productions, Inc., he is an international lecturer, educator, performer, model, actor and recipient of the prestigious 2012 A.P. Anderson Award.

Yazzie performs through song and dance, incorporating movements passed down by his ancestors. He strives to educate and entertain audiences of all ages throughout the world about the beauty, skill and majesty of Native American music and dance. Based in Saint Paul, Yazzie performs locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally in numerous schools, universities, and festivals across the country and throughout the world.

The Native Pride Dancers' mission is to educate, inspire, motivate and empower diverse communities to bridge cultural gaps through indigenous traditions.

This program is inclusive for special education students, including the ASL.

This free Legacy Program is funded, in part or in whole, with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage. For the complete schedule of Legacy funded events at Kitchigami Libraries, visit the Kitchigami Regional Library website: www.krls.org and click on "Legacy Events."