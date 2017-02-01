'A Piece of My Heart' heads to Sections

Park Rapids High School took first place and Menahga High School took second at the 24A Sub-section One-Act Play contest held Jan. 28 in Park Rapids. Both teams advance to the 6A Section competition this Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hawley High School. It is open and free to the public. Plays begin at 9 a.m. Eight plays will be performed — first- and second-place finishers from four sub-sections. Only the first place winner at Section will move on to the State One-Act Play Festival in the O'Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Kate's - St. Catherine's University in St. Paul. The single A schools perform on Friday, Feb. 10 and AA schools perform on Thursday, Feb 9. Park Rapids will hold an open dress rehearsal of "A Piece of My Heart" this Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The rehearsal is open to the public and free of charge.