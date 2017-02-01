Menahga's One-Act Play headed to Sections

Menahga High School captured second place at the 24A Sub-section One-Act Play contest held Jan. 28 in Park Rapids. The performed a comedy called "Omnipotence and the Wheelbarrow Man." A bored, egotistical and slightly sadistic narrator seems to think that the audience has come to watch him alone. His demeanor goes from arrogant to miffed to panicked to defeated as control of the play is slowly taken away from him. The one-act play is written by Alan Haehnal. "The Menahga One Act cast and crew worked hard and performed very admirably. I am so proud to work with these students," said Drama Director Brian Hobson. The Menahga cast and crew advances to the 6A Section competition this Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hawley High School.