Cowboy music rides into Park Rapids Feb. 3

They're set to perform at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

The concert is part of the Heartland Concert Association series.

Wylie and the Wild West" have played thousands of gigs around the world, sharing their unique brand of good-time cowboy music. They have performed at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, on "A Prairie Home Companion," the Grand Ole Opry and on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."

Wylie is a real-life cowboy born into a fourth-generation ranching family in northern Montana. He celebrates his rural American perspective with 20 albums to his credit.

Wylie says his goal is always the same: "To win a crowd with good music and make them feel like they got their money's worth."

Admission to the Heartland Concert series is by season membership ticket. Adult, student or family memberships are available. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Bobbi Zigmant at 732-9293 or Marshall Howe at 218-699-3230 or visit www.heartlandconcertassociation.org.