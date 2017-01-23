One-Act Play Contest to be held Jan. 28

Park Rapids is performing "A Piece of My Heart,” an award-winning play by playwright Shirley Lauro, who based the characters of her impressionistic drama on interviews with real-life veterans from the Vietnam War, including those in a book of the same name by Keith Walker. “Lauro uses fast-moving vignettes to tell the larger story of American women in Vietnam,” says Drama Director Juliann Kjenaas. “The six women characters represent varied backgrounds, roles and attitudes. They are angels of mercy for soldiers trapped in a hellish quagmire.” This one-act version of the two-hour, full-length play is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. A free preview of “A Piece of My Heart” will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the auditorium.