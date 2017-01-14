Popular children's musician dies of cancer

He was only 63.

Since 1979, Pearson performed full-time for kids and families in the Upper Midwest and around the country. He wrote original songs and poetry, playing them at school assemblies, churches, libraries and festivals.

He was a regular at the Park Rapids Area Library. Pearson shared his love of reading and encouraged youngsters to use their imagination. Last June, the "Song Strummin' Story Man" kicked of the library's youth summer reading program for the nineteenth year.

Pearson recorded eight albums for children and another seven family albums. "Singin' In Our Own Backyard" received a 2008 Parents' Choice Foundation Classic Award for his "wordplay," "irresistible acoustic rhythms" and "healthy and spirit-lifting" message. In 2009, his song "Thank You For Loving Me" was performed on "A Prairie Home Companion" by Heather Masse of The Wailin' Jennys.

Pearson was born in California, but grew up in Alexandria and Minneapolis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6 at Plymouth Congregational Church, where he and his wife Nancy are members.

The family is raising money to pay significant medical bills from his time in ICU. Nancy is on medical disability due to multiple sclerosis. More information is available at www.gofundme.com/jack-pearson-memorial-fund.