Stillwater resident wins 2018 turkey stamp contest

Markell's painting will be featured on the 2018 turkey stamp. His artwork was previously featured on the 2016 turkey stamp, and he also has won Minnesota contests for the walleye, trout and salmon stamps.

Five entries advanced as finalists and were selected Dec. 22 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. Other finalists were Stephen Hamrick, second place; Thomas Kutschied, third place; and a tie between Amy Kulseth and Ronald Engebretson for fourth place.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work. The 2018 turkey stamp will be available for sale March 1, 2018.

The turkey stamp was authorized by the 1996 Minnesota Legislature at the request of turkey hunters. Stamp revenue is used for wild turkey management and research. The cost of a turkey stamp is incorporated into the price of the hunting license — no additional purchase is required. However, a pictorial turkey stamp costs 75 cents and can be purchased with or without a turkey hunting license.