Dancers Star Norcross and Teresita Bruner will perform Jingle Dance, Hoop Dance and Shawl Dance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Park Rapids Area Library. Participants will learn about the dances and construction of the regalia, like the fancy shawl shown here. The event, held in partnership with the Park Rapids League of Women Voters, celebrates Native American Heritage Month.