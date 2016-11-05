Nevis poet awarded fellowship

A committee comprising R2AC board members and established community artists convened Oct. 8 to review nine applications for the Artist Fellowship award. After discussion and review of each applicant's artistic quality, merit, and project proposal, they selected Muhm and Therese.

Muhm has been a practicing poet for 25 years. Her work has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, and her book of poems, "Breaking the Glass" (Loonfeather Press), was a finalist for the 2009 Midwest Book Award in Poetry.

In addition to being a poet, Muhm is a Nevis School teacher and scholar, having recently completed her Master of Fine Arts in Poetry.

As a 2016-17 Artist Fellow, Muhm's plans focus on reading, writing, researching and working toward the completion of a new body of work.

Mary Therese is a full-time painter, working with a variety of mediums in her career as an artist. She paints interior and exterior murals, and has lead many community members in the creation of public art projects. Therese expresses herself in acrylic and watercolor paintings as well as surface designing fabric to be worn or displayed. Her paintings have been exhibited both locally and internationally. Therese plans to spend time creating large-scale batik paintings, with subjects drawn from her environment and travel experiences.