Storyteller, stone carver events this weekend

Anishinaabe artist Simon Zornes will share some of his stone carvings at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Park Rapids Library. He'll explain the lunar calendar and the 13 scales on a turtle's back. On Friday, Nov. 4, Mike Swan will share Anishinaabe stories at 10:30 a.m. at the library. These events are part of Native American Heritage Month celebrations, a joint effort by the Park Rapids Area League of Women Voters, Kitchigami Regional Library System and Pine Point. (Submitted photo)