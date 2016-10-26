Special, family-friendly events are slated for November in Park Rapids.

The Park Rapids Area League of Women Voters, in partnership with the Kitchigami Regional Public Library System; Neegonee Bruner, Pine Point School cultural teacher; Mike Swan, chairperson of Pine Point Community Council; Donette Larson, Park Rapids Schools Indian Education coordinator, and author Barry Babcock, have coordinated stories, dance, crafts to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

• Ojibwe storyteller Mike Swan will share stories at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Park Rapids Library. All ages are welcome.

• Simon Zornes, an Ojibwe stone carver from Zerkel, will share his artwork at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Park Rapids Area Library. Zornes will also discuss the 13 cycles of the moon, the changing seasons and how that calendar is portrayed on a turtle’s back in Anishinaabe culture. The event is open to children and adults.

• Dancers Star Norcross and Teresita Bruner will perform jingle dance, hoop dance and shawl dance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Park Rapids Public Library. The Jingle Dance comes from the Ojibwe Nation and is a very popular pow wow dance. Each dress is made of fabric adorned with numerous jingles, originally made from chewing tobacco lids rolled into cones. The legend behind the Shawl Dance is that of a butterfly who lost her mate in battle. Grieving, she went into her cocoon (shawl) and traveled the world over until she found beauty and was able to begin her life anew.

• Join Audrey Osofsky for storytime and make your own dreamcatcher necklace at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Park Rapids Public Library.

• Susan Bearden will share stories at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Park Rapids Public Library.

• Author Barry Babcock will present "The Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Northwoods Bank community room. Babcock learned these traditional native beliefs through his friendship with Larry Stillday, Red Lake's spiritual leader who taught that all life is interconnected and interdependent. Babcock will offer a different perspective on wildlife through these traditional beliefs. He'll also have his book along, "Teachers in the Forest: Essays from the Last Wilderness in Mississippi Headwaters Country."

• Art work by Pine Point School children will be on display in the children's section of the Park Rapids Public Library. There will be bulletin board displays on Native American history and current information as well. Suggested book lists about Native Americans will also be available. Signs at the library will be posted in both Ojibwe and English.