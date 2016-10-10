The Park Rapids Area Library will host a "Magic: The Gathering" tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. Register by calling the library at 732-4966.

October is the month for magic. The Park Rapids Area Library will host a special draft tournament of "Magic: The Gathering," using the newly released "Kaladesh" set at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

A card game of strategy filled with other worlds, magic and chance, "Magic: The Gathering" has been around since 1993 and now boasts over 20 million players worldwide.

Accidentally Cool Games of Bemidji will be providing expert instruction and booster packs of cards for players.

Space is limited to 8, 12 or 16 players for this free tournament; call the library at 732-4966 in advance to reserve a spot. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 12 noon sharp.

Every player will receive three, free booster packs of cards with which to play the tournament.

"Magic: The Gathering" players of all abilities are welcome—from beginner to advanced.

"Each of the three rounds will take about 50 minutes to play, so plan for a full afternoon of fun," said Leann Willenbring, Park Rapids library assistant who is coordinating the event.

This is a non-elimination tournament with Swiss pairings, explained Willenbring, where players will continue to play all rounds and receive special promotional "Kaladesh" foil card packs as prizes.

There will also be casual games set up for those who want to try it out "Magic: The Gathering" and learn at a slower pace. Cards and instructions will be provided.

"If you have always been curious about 'Magic: The Gathering,' now is the time to come and learn how to play," Willenbring says. "You can sign up by calling the library at 732-4966. Join us for an afternoon of fun and Magic!"