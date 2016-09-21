Ashley Hanson and Brian Laidlaw will perform and share songwriting tips at their Sunday, Sept. 25 concert. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Nemeth Art Center. (Submitted photo)

The Nemeth Art Center is hosting a concert and songwriting workshop at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

The event is geared for all ages and ability, from beginning songwriter to professional.

"It's a pretty fun format," said Brian Laidlaw, a poet, songwriter and educator who'll be performing and teaching Sunday with bandmate Ashley Hanson.

Laidlaw received a 2016 Minnesota State Arts Board grant to conduct a series of 12 mixed performances and songwriting lessons throughout the state. The bulk of the workshops are happening in northern Minnesota, such as Bemidji, Grand Rapids and Granite Falls, explained Laidlaw.

"The ideas I'll be talking about will be applicable to wherever people are at in their songwriting journey," he said.

At previous workshops, Laidlaw worked with a handful of seasoned songwriters one time; at another, he instructed a large group of kids.

"I've taught rockers. I've taught rappers. Absolutely any style, any genre," Laidlaw said.

The workshop will focus on the basics—how to start a song, how to turn an idea into a finished work. He'll give feedback to those who wish to bring finished or incomplete songs.

Laidlaw and Hanson will perform original songs written individually or by their band, "The Family Trade."

"It's all pretty straight-up folk and Americana," Laidlaw said of his music style. He exclusively plays acoustic guitar and resonator. Hanson harmonizes and adds her own supporting instrumentals.

"It's a type of music that plays well in northern Minnesota," he said. "I put a lot of energy and effort into how words are written."

Originally from San Francisco, Laidlaw moved to Minneapolis in 2008 to earn his Master of Fine Arts in poetry at the University of Minnesota. His poems have been published in journals like "New American Writing," "The Iowa Review," "Handsome," "Volt," "Quarter After Eight" and dozens of others.

He studied creative writing as an undergraduate at Stanford University, where he first began setting his poems to music. After graduating in 2005, he toured nationally as a solo folk singer.

For several years, Laidlaw was a member of the songwriting faculty at McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul. In late 2014, he released a hybrid poetry/music project called "Amoratorium, a vinyl LP with a companion poetry chapbook in the liner notes.

The State Arts Board grant also supports his new album, "The Reckoning Ball." He is arranging and recording the album which focuses on climate change.

To register for the concert and workshop, email michael@nemethartcenter.org.