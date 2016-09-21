Who Will Be the Great American Storyteller?

Storytellers responded, judges selected the top four, and those finalists will travel to Park Rapids to determine who wears the Great American Storyteller crown. And who walks away with $1,000.

The live performance of finalists is scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Armory Square, Park Rapids.

"We solicited contestants from around the state," says PRLAAC Chair Paul Dove. "We also selected judges from around the state. As it turns out, three of four finalists are local or have local connections. That speaks to the quality of storytelling in our corner of the world."

The finalists are Anne Dunn of Deer River, Leigh Harper of Ponsford, Steve Maanum of Park Rapids and Amy Salloway of Minneapolis. The four will tell their winning stories, and the audience will vote for the top two. Those two will be given a prompt and tell an impromptu 10-minute story. The audience votes again, and the winner gets the crown. And the prize money.

"We borrowed the format unabashedly from the New York Mills Great American Think-off," says project director Jerry Mevissen. "We hope to make the Great American Story a signature event for Armory Square and Park Rapids, the way the Think-off is for Mills."

Guest storyteller, Dr. Carson Gardner, will share the Chi-Dewe`igan, Big Drum, story, rarely if ever told to an off-the-rez audience in English and when it's not part of the drum ceremony itself.

Bruce Bolton, founder, owner and artistic/managing director of Long Lake Theater, will emcee the event.

"We scheduled the inaugural Great American Story for the weekend of Park Rapids Art Leap," says Park Rapids Chamber Director Nicole Lalum. "After a day of enjoying 14 studios, an art center, a winery and the sculpture tour, we wanted an event where locals and visitors could sit, relax and listen to a good yarn told by amateur and professional storytellers."

In addition to the first prize of $1000, first runner-up receives $500 and the other two receive $250. "We acknowledge and thank local and regional businesses and organizations who donated to the Great American Story," says LuAnn Hurd-Lof. "Their support and a grant from Region 2 Arts Council made this event possible. We hope this event supports our determination to make Park Rapids an interesting place to live and an entertainment and cultural destination."

Anne Dunn

Anne Dunn is an Anishinabeg-Ojibwe grandmother storyteller. She was born on the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, was enrolled at the White Earth Reservation, grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation and resides in Deer River. She has worked for several newspapers and also freelanced. Her short stories have been published in three collections: "When Beaver Was Very Great," "Grandmother's Gift" and "Winter Thunder." Her ebooks include three collections of poetry: "Uncombed Hair," "Dragonfly Dreams" and "Bone of Yesterday." Anne has a new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Village," being published in October 2016 by Holy Cow! Press in Duluth.

Steve Maanum

Steve Maanum has always been a storyteller. He made it a regular part of his classroom day, and following retirement, he has continued to interject stories into his nature photography workshops and his nature-writing presentations in schools and at Young Author Conferences. Through his monthly column called, "My Endless Childhood" in the Boomers magazine, he shared many of his situations and embarrassing moments with readers. "I have chosen to combine three different artistic disciplines (writing, wildlife photography and storytelling) into many of my presentations because they are all connected," Maanum said. "I think it demonstrates that creativity is not always limited to a single area and that disciplines can be blended together with positive results."

Amy Salloway

Actor/writer Amy Salloway is the creator of the award-winning, autobiographical touring solo plays "Does This Monologue Make Me Look Fat?," "Circumference" and "So Kiss Me Already, Herschel Gertz!"Salloway has contributed stories to MPR's "In the Loop," CBC Radio's "Definitely Not The Opera" (kind of the Canadian equivalent of "This American Life") and the hit national podcast "Risk!" She teaches memoir, creative writing and storytelling through Minneapolis Community Ed and The Story Studio, and performs regularly at The Moth, Patrick's Cabaret, Story Club Minneapolis and just about every other narrative-inclusive stage in the Twin Cities. For more information, visit www.amysalloway.com or "like" www.facebook.com/awkwardmomentonstage.

Leigh Harper

Leigh Harper, age 35, was born in Detroit Lakes.Harper is a Native American Ojibwe woman who lives in Pine Point, a village on the White Earth Reservation. She is an avid reader and book collector. Recently, she was recently diagnosed borderline on the autism spectrum, but copes very well. She attributes her success in the Great American Story to life experiences and family. She says it is an immense honor to receive acknowledgement for what she considers a very personal look into her life and thanks the judges and listeners. "Thank you, Megwitch," she said.

Advanced tickets at $10 per person are available at Beagle and Wolf Books & Bindery, Smoky Hills Art and the Chamber Visitor Center or online via credit card at www.parkrapids.com.

For more information on the Great American Story, go to the website thegreatamericanstory.org.

This activity sponsored by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council and is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State's general fund.