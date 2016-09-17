America's top female quintet performing Sept. 23

"Seraph Brass," an all-female quintet, will perform Sept. 23 as part of the Heartland Concert Association series. (Submitted photo)

They are the opening performance for the Heartland Concert Association's 2016-17 season. The 7:30 p.m. show will be held at the Park Rapids High School auditorium.

The five women of "Seraph Brass" represent a new generation of brass players. They are committed to challenging audiences with engaging and exciting programming, including well-known classics, original transcriptions and newly commissioned works.

As graduates of the nation's top music conservatories, members of the "Seraph Brass" have won international acclaim, performing in many of the world's most prominent concert halls and prestigious competitions.

Admission to the Heartland Concert series is by season membership ticket only, which may be purchased at Beagle and Wolf Books in Park Rapids or Thrifty White Drug in Walker. Adult, student or family memberships are available.For more information, contact Bobbi Zigmant at 732-9293 or Kathy Hollenbeck at 237-6004 or visit www.heartlandconcertassociation.org.

The Heartland Concert Association was founded in 1981 with the goal of bringing quality entertainment to the area at a reasonable price. All concert series over the years have encompassed varied artistic disciplines—from classical, Broadway, theatrical, jazz, country, family groups, acrobatic, vocal and instrumental. The concert series provides five concert performances throughout the concert season, September through May.