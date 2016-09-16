Free screenings of Pine Point documentary this weekend

“The Seventh Fire,” a documentary filmed at Pine Point, will be shown at the Whiskey Creek Film Festival this weekend. Admission is free. (Submitted photo)

Natalie Portman and Terrence Malick served as executive producers of the film project.

According to the film's synopsis, when gang leader Rob Duane Brown is sentenced to prison for a fifth time, he must confront his role in bringing violent drug culture into his beloved American Indian community in northern Minnesota.

As Brown reckons with his past, his 17-year-old protege, Kevin Fineday Jr., dreams of the future: becoming the most powerful and feared Native gangster on the White Earth Reservation.

Brown and Fineday allowed director Jack Pettibone Riccobono to film their lives for two-and-a-half years. Riccobono returned to Pine Point for 14 shoots, and became the first independent film crew to gain access to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

In an interview with Critics Associated, Riccobono said Brown had "this physicality, this charisma and the ability to speak about his situation with depth and reflection whilst still being trapped in those circumstances. That made him a very unique subject. . .Working with Rob, we saw him as a collaborator throughout production. He's very intuitive and understood the process very quickly. He was able to facilitate access to places and people we wouldn't have had on our own."

Critics have hailed the movie at festivals around the world—from Berlin to London to Los Angeles. It appeared this spring at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival.

"The upshot is a remarkably intimate, artfully shot film that reaches the audience emotionally in ways that typical social-issue documentaries often leave untouched," wrote Colin Covert in the Star Tribune.

In March, "The Seventh Fire" was presented at a special White House screening, followed by a panel discussion on criminal justice reform with federal officials, journalists and academics. President Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison and only the third sitting president to visit a Native American reservation, noted Riccobono.

"Criminal justice reform is a huge issue in the U.S. right now, and the Native American part of that is often left out of the conversation."

At the White House panel, Brown said the film altered the course of his life. He wishes to empower and inspire people. He's currently at work on a book.

"I write from a place of love and also trauma," Brown said.

Riccobono pointed out that Native American community is very diverse with hundreds of thousands of people living in all places.

"'The Seventh Fire' is by no means the definitive film about contemporary Native American life," he said, "but points to issues happening in Native communities across the U.S."