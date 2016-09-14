The Jackpine Writers Bloc releases its 25th edition of "The Talking Stick" this Saturday, Sept. 17. (Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)

"The Talking Stick" is an annual anthology of poetry, creative nonfiction and fiction, featuring writers with ties to Minnesota.

The silver anniversary reunites Jackpine Writers' Bloc founders and early writers with today's readers and writers in a special volume.

"This year's 'Talking Stick' is different," said editor Sharon Harris. "We've asked charter members of the group to reprint their original stories. We also issued our annual call for submissions for new material from current members and writers across the state. This year's book is packed with great short fictions, poetry, memoir and essays."

Three of the JWB's founding members served as celebrity judges: Carson Gardner for poetry, Linda Henry for creative nonfiction and Cindie Ekren for fiction.

Former JWB members whose writing is included in Volume 25 are Deane Johnson, Norma Knapp, Florence Witkop, Eric Wolff, Beth Diane Bradley and Angele Hartell.

A book release party will be held at 1 p.m. at The Patio, near Hubbard. All writers published in "Talking Stick: Volume 25" are invited to read.

A birth story

The Jackpine Writers' Bloc grew out of a community education class, called "Getting Published," taught by Linda Henry in the fall of 1993.

The group decided to meet regularly to critique each other's work. They met at Bonnie Louther's A-frame cabin, eating dessert and sharing their writing. Due to a terrible car accident, Henry was unable to attend for a while.

"When I was well enough to join them, I did. And from then on I had this instant circle of fellow writers and friends, with new people joining us. It was great to give and receive feedback on our work, and to learn together how to accept constructive criticism and to make our writing say what we intended it to say, with a few surprises along the way," she said.

In 1995, the group teamed up with the Park Rapids Enterprise to publish the first "Talking Stick," a 32-page booklet of the best stories and poems submitted by local writers.

"I loved the central idea of 'The Talking Stick': that as writers and artists we were passing the talking stick around and sharing our thoughts, visions, and stories," recalls Henry. "Also, when one person is holding the stick, the tradition is that others listen and let the person speak until he or she is done. I love that so much, the idea that we are not just waiting our turn to speak but actively listening to words and ideas that we wouldn't hear or contemplate otherwise. Reading some of the submissions in the forthcoming volume, I got that old sense again."

By the third volume, "The Talking Stick" switched to paperback form. Initially, JWB published two volumes per year. They cut back to one per year in 2001.

The circle of writers published in each book gradually widened to include those who live in Minnesota or have a strong connection to the state.

"I think in our wildest dreams we hoped 'The Talking Stick' would become something important and long lasting, but what an incredible feeling to see that actually be the case," said founding member Cynthia Ekren.

Both Ekren and Henry credit the editorial board and Sharon Harris for taking over the journal's publication when the original JWB members moved on to other things or moved out of the area.

"Publishing is such a difficult endeavor, and their commitment through these changing times is what accounts for the 25th volume," Henry said. "I'm also amazed that the writers' group is still meeting and supporting the local writing community. It is almost unheard of for a writers' group to continue over 20 years. And it's not even the same group of writers. The group sitting around a table at a Park Rapids cafe may look different than those of us sitting around Bonnie Louther's living room eating pie, and we might not recognize each other on the street, but we are part of the same tribe."

"One person has to be the catalyst," agreed JWB member Niomi Rohn Phillips, adding that Harris is "a superb editor. It's a big job."

"Linda Henry had the vision and showed us how to make it a reality. There are so many others who have left their mark on the group, the books," Ekren said. "I wish I could be there in person to celebrate with my JWB friends and fellow dreamers and writers. I'm really proud of them all, past and present."

Expanded publishing role

More recently, the Jackpine Writers' Bloc branched out and started publishing member authors.

"Not only is Jackpine Writers' Bloc a writers' group, it also is a book publisher," said Jerry Mevissen, who joined JWB in 2000.

They have published poetry books, short story collections, memoirs and novels.

JWB members whose works have been published include Harris, Mevissen, Phillips, Richard Fenton Sederstrom, Marion Holtey, Luann White and Mike Lein. All of the books were edited by Harris. Tarah L. Wolff designed the interior and the covers.

JWB provides "a complete array of publishing talent—from critiquing rough drafts to rewriting to line editing to book layout to cover design to printing," Mevissen said.

"It's gratifying to see Jackpine Writers' Bloc appear in authors' bios and to hear gratitude for being published by new authors at the book release party," he said. "That's what we're all about — encouraging new writers and acknowledging published authors—raising the literary bar in Jackpine Country."

JWB relies on book sales, contributions and the occasional grant to publish "The Talking Stick."

The latest edition may be purchased at the book release party, through the websites (jackpinewriters.com or thetalkingstick.com) or by emailing Harris at sharrick1@wcta.net.

JWB meets the third Sunday of each month at Bella Caffe. It's a group for dedicated writers who are striving to learn more about the craft. If interested in joining, email Harris for details.