Steve Orr of Nevis and Tom Jessen of Bemidji will recount their adventures, “Retracing a Voyageur’s Journey,” for the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning fall series. Their presentation, which is open to the public, is Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Square, Park Rapids.

More than two centuries ago, rugged French Canadians traveled long distances through Canada and northern Minnesota to transport pelts to market.

Orr and Jessen used authentic canoes, implements and food to recreate such a journey in 2014.

In July 2016, they attempted to experience the journey in the reverse direction, beginning at Grand Marais. This year’s trip was unfortunately cut short by downed trees that blocked access to portages.

Orr and Jessen will share stories and pictures from their trips and display many of the tools and equipment used in their travels.

The event is free of charge and handicap-accessible. Refreshments are provided. Bathrooms are now available on the auditorium level at Armory Square as remodeling nears completion.

