World champion fancy dancer coming to Park Rapids

The founder of Native Pride Dancers, an internationally known, high-energy show featuring an innovative blend of modern and traditional Native American dance styles, will perform at Armory Square on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Larry Yazzie, founder and artistic director of Native Pride Productions, Inc., performs through song and dance, incorporating movements passed down by his ancestors.

The 7 p.m. performance is sponsored by the Park Rapids Area Library, a branch of the Kitchigami Regional Library System. The program is free. Tickets are available at the library.

Yazzie is an international lecturer, educator, performer, model, actor and recipient of the prestigious 2012 A. P. Anderson Award.

Based in St. Paul, Yazzie dances in numerous schools, universities and festival across Minnesota and the U.S. As a solo singer and dancer, he has performed throughout the world including Japan, Australia, France, Ireland and Brazil.

The Native Pride Dancer's mission is to educate, inspire, motivate and empower diverse communities to bridge cultural gaps through indigenous traditions.

Yazzie strives to educate and entertain audiences of all ages through the beauty, skill and majesty of Native American music and dance.

Performers' regalia are adorned with vivid assortments of brightly-colored ribbons, feathers and beads all of which honor their nations' elders. The dance is contemporary, yet primal, as they use every muscle and breath to express their rich, cultural heritage.

The program honors the uniqueness and history of First Nations Peoples including the Meskwaki Nation, Lakota, Ojibwe, Dakota, Nakota, Menominee, Cree, Ho-Chunk, Navajo and other tribes.

This Legacy event is funded, in part or in whole, with money from the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve the state's arts and cultural heritage.

For a complete schedule of Legacy-funded events at Kitchigami libraries, visit www.krls.org and click on Legacy Events.