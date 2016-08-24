Forestedge Art Fair pleases the eye and palate

Julie Crabtree, a mixed media artist, combined her two loves of painting and embroidery to create three-dimensional art. She lives in Gransburg, Wisc.

Allan Anderson's fascination with copper led him to design artistic copper and cedar garden art, like this birdhouse.

Forestedge Winery's signature wines were available for tasting and purchasing.

The Bemidji Jazz Quartet performed on the cobblestone patio. The weekend festival features folk, pop and classic rock musicians as well.

Sunshine, music, art and wine colluded Sunday for a lovely day at the Forestedge Winery Art Fair.

Even Saturday's off-and-on rain didn't deter art and wine lovers. The weekend festival drew steady visitors both days.

"It is always fun to see our customers be able to relax in the peaceful setting of our winery in the woods, mingle with old and new friends and enjoy a great glass of wine," said the winery's new owners Kristin and Steve Twait on Forestedge's Facebook page. "Thank you to all the artists, food vendors, musicians and all the workers that made this art fair possible."

The 16th annual art fair featured 35 artists.

Julie Crabtree has been painting and sewing "all my life," she said. "I combined the two."

Inspired by landscapes, she stitches both by hand and by machine "to create multiple layers of texture" on a painted canvas.

Marlene Meyer has been a basketweaver for 37 years. She traveled from Hayward, Wisc.—200 miles—to participate in the art fair.

"They're all designed by me," she said of her craft. "I like to work with different materials—yarns, natural materials, antlers, pods, leather, birch bark."

When she winters in Arizona, Meyer intertwines turquoise and mesquite into her work.

Annette Mattingly also utilizes nature's gifts in her framed mandalas. A mandala is a concentric, geometric pattern. They are "boundlessly evident in the patterns of nature—a spider web or the cross-section of a tree, the petals on dandelion," she explained. "All cultures throughout time have created mandalas."

Sixty percent of Mattingly's art supplies comes from the woods of her Ely home, 40 percent from her garden. "My background is horticulture," she said.

Mattingly only uses pressed flowers, seeds, birch bark and other plant material. There is no paint, wood or dyes.

"It's nature rearranged. It's just nature through a different lens," Mattingly said. "Geometric design is mesmerizing. It draws you in."

Allan Anderson's childhood obsession with pressing pennies on railroad tracks led him to design copper and cedar garden art.

Copper's long history, dating back to the Romans, is fascinating, he said.

"It's one thing the environment can't destroy," he added. The copper roofing sheets that he employs for his decorative birdhouses will last 100 years.

Forestedge Winery also offered wine tastings—black currant and white cranberry being most popular.

Musicians entertained while festival-goers imbibed.