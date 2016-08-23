Local youth get creative at Youth Music & Art Showcase

Gracie Officer, 8, sang and played piano. Her piano instructor, Sarah Kaufenberg, watches as Gracie performs "My Carousal Horse" and "P-I-N-K."

Wyatt Koskela, 9, works on his chalk masterpiece at the Youth Music & Art Showcase, held Thursday in Pioneer Park.

"I'm the artist in my family. When I was little, I used to draw all the time," says 9-year-old Wyatt Koskela as he creates an improvisational chalk drawing on the sidewalk last Friday. "I still like to draw."

Youngsters were invited to doodle or draw on 4-foot-by-4-foot panels at Pioneer Park as part of the Youth Music & Art Showcase. Art supplies were provided. The art panels will be on display at the Nemeth Art Center.

The eighth annual event is sponsored by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Arts Council.

In addition to "Art on the Spot," nine musicians took to the stage Friday afternoon to share their musical talents. Performers, ranging from ages 8 to 13, sang or played an instrument for an appreciative crowd. They hailed from Park Rapids, Nevis and Menahga.

"It's a whole day of being creative," said Christina Day, whose daughter, Alayna, played the piano and enjoyed drawing before and after her performance.