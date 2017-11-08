Email scam affecting Arvig customers

Reports indicate that the email arrived around 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 2. It appears to come from Email support at idcash@q.com. The email states that "something unusual" was detected about a recent sign-in to the customer's account. The link in the email then redirects to a fraudulent website that looks identical to Arvig's Webmail login page; however, the URL is not Arvig's.

After prompting customers to sign in using their email address and password, it asks for additional personal information, including financial information (credit card, bank account number, Social Security number, etc.). Arvig would never ask customers for sensitive personal information, such as financial information or Social Security numbers, via email.

Arvig's tech support team discovered that the sender's email address comes from a legitimate domain, which is why it made it past email filters. The team is working diligently to resolve the issue and prevent it from happening again in the future.

Arvig is advising any customers who entered their email address and password to immediately go to Arvig.net/internet to change their password. Arvig can also assist customers over the phone. Call 877-290-0560 if you need help or have questions.