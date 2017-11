Coborn's donated 80 turkeys to the Hubbard County Food Shelf. Loading the 20 cases are, from left, Coborn's store director Bob Seifert, Coborn's receiving clerk Tim Kyllonen Hubbard County Food Shelf volunteer Bob Wills, Coborn's meat manager Duane Reichel, Hubbard county food Shelf volunteer Jack Anderson. (Candy Parks/Enterprise)