They were honored at the Minnesota Resort & Campground Association's fall conference.

The Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Minnesota's resort and campground industry and are deemed "legends" by their peers. The award honors lifetime achievement and exemplary leadership in the industry.

The Williams lived in the Twin Cities and regularly took their six children camping. They found a beautiful spot on Boot Lake in northern Minnesota, where they spent many weekends.

As their children grew and started to leave the house, the couple contemplated what was next for them. Around their 25th anniversary, they discovered that Fun Ta Boot Resort on their favorite lake was for sale. The couple embarked on a new chapter by buying the resort.

They purchased Fun Ta Boot Resort in Park Rapids in 1985 when it was only a small fishing resort with six units.

While Bob supplemented their income by driving a school bus, Harriet got involved in the Minnesota Resort & Campground Association, eventually joining the board of directors. She served as its president in 2005. In addition, they have been active in the Park Rapids community, their church and with the local Chamber of Commerce.

Over the years, they have continued to expand and improve upon their property, which now has 13 units.

Some of the Williams' guests have been coming to the resort so long that the once-youngsters are now requesting their weddings at Fun Ta Boot Resort.

The couple notes that the biggest changes in the resort business are the transition to shorter stays and the increasing demand for WiFi. They say their key to success is to work together as a team and to enjoy the offseason.

Beth Schupp from Fair Hills Resort in Detroit Lakes was named 2017 Operator of the Year.